Perky Beans Coffee

Thank you for choosing Perky Beans Coffee!

SANDWICHES

2080 US 183 #210 • $

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagels w/Cream Cheese$2.99
Choice of four flavors
Cold Brew$1.00
Latte$1.00
Espresso with steamed milk. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl$8.49
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, shaved coconut, and honey.
Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.25
Hot bagel sandwich with pork sausage patty, fried egg and American cheese
Caramel Latte$3.85
Made with real caramel sauce. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Avocado Toast$7.50
Wheat berry toast topped with fresh avocado, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, cracked pepper medley, and arugula
Boss$1.00
Our signature latte--hazelnut and vanilla. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Turkey Melt$7.75
Hot sandwich with sliced turkey, garlic aioli, Muenster cheese, tomato, and spring mix on ciabatta
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

2080 US 183 #210

Leander TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Elvias Kitchen

No reviews yet

Please Come in and Enjoy!
Temporarily, We Are Closed on Sunday Morning Till 5 PM. Sorry for Inconvenience.

Perky Beans' PB Café

No reviews yet

Table-service breakfast and lunch...The standards made to a higher standard!

Sabino's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕

An Thinh

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our delicious and inventive Asian fusion culinary works!

