Tacos in Perryville

Perryville restaurants
Perryville restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1418 West Saint Joseph, Perryville

Avg 3.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Mary Jane Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew

102 N. Jackson St, Perryville

Avg 4.7 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$12.00
