Pesto Ristorante

Pesto Ristorante is owned and created by Chef Alejandro Santoyo. We are a fine dining Italian Restaurant and offer exquisite homemade traditional Italian Dishes.

5221 McCullough Ave

Popular Items

Small Pesto Meditteranean$6.00
Romaine lettuce, sliced almonds, cranberries, mandarin orange segments, feta cheese and poppy seed dressing
Lasagna$15.50
Beef lasagna topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
3 pc. Shrimp Alejandra$13.00
3 pan seared lightly floured shrimp served with lemon butter garlic sauce
House Italian Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato w/ homemade italian dressing
CHeese Tortellini$19.00
Tortellini pasta stuffed with rocotta cheese and served with basil pesto cream sauce
dr.pepper$2.95
Water
Create Your Own$13.00
create your own pasta your way
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded chicken breast served with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and spaghetti pasta
Alejandros Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan chees, italian herb croutons, w/ceasar dressing

Location

5221 McCullough Ave

Olmos Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
