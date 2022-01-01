Pitch Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
2924 E Sunshine Street
Popular Items
Location
2924 E Sunshine Street
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fast Black Sheep Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
The Classic Steakhouse, the Tradition Continues.
La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant
small Family restaurant serving Springfield since 2001
Bourbon & Beale
Come on in and enjoy!