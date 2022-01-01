Go
Pizza Roma

Family owned and operated for over 50 years!

8360 Perry Hwy

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$13.45
Your choice of fried or baked fish sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with either cocktail or tartar sauce. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Salad$14.50
Your choice of either grilled or fried chicken over a bed of iceberg & field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and french fries. Served with one 3oz. dressing.
1/2 Dozen Wings$8.00
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Large Traditional Pizza$15.50
XLarge Traditional Pizza$21.00
Dozen Wings$13.95
Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Whole Italian Hoagie
Medium Traditional Pizza$13.50
Small Traditional Pizza$12.00
Garlic Knots$5.25
8360 Perry Hwy

Mc Knight PA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
