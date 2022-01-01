Go
Pop's Market

Homey cafe & bakery with a deli counter serving sandwiches & a varied breakfast-to-lunch menu.

415 East Grace Street

Popular Items

Italian Grinder$12.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with provolone, ham, sopressatta, pepperoni, coppa , parmesan, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, onion and grinder sauce.
Water Bottle$2.00
Cuban$12.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with garlic mayo, red onion, blended cheese, ham, pickles, jalapeno, pulled pork and yellow mustard
Banana Pudding Cookie$1.75
Big Mike's Cheesesteak$12.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with shaved beef, sautéed onions, pepperoncini peppers, cheddar & jack cheese, garlic mayo
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.50
8 INCH SANDWICH with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic aioli
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Roasted Beet & Feta Salad w/ Pepitas$8.50
Club$11.50
8 INCH SANDWICH with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
The Vegetarian Supreme$10.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, marinated tomato, red onion, field greens, mixed olives, pepperoncini, provolone, fresh herbs and garlic aioli *GO VEGAN option removes aioli and cheese
Location

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

