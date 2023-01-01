Port Jefferson Station restaurants you'll love
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Avocado BLT Omelet
|$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast
*contains dairy
|Eggs Any Style
|$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
|The Bad Larry
|$16.50
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato and white cheddar with avocado ranch on a toasted flat bread
Seaport Diner - 5045 Nesconset Hwy
5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112
1072 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Small Salad
|$10.45
Fresh greens • feta • tomato • olives • peppers • dolma • onion • homemade herb vinaigrette
|Chicken Gyro
|$11.05
Slices of Seasoned Chicken Meat
|Large Salad
|$15.70
Fresh greens • feta • tomato • olives • peppers • dolma • onion • homemade herb vinaigrette