Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Port Jefferson Station restaurants you'll love

Go
Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Jefferson Station

Port Jefferson Station's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Greek
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Port Jefferson Station restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar, served with home fries and toast
*contains dairy
Eggs Any Style$12.95
Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast
The Bad Larry$16.50
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato and white cheddar with avocado ranch on a toasted flat bread
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
Banner pic

 

Seaport Diner - 5045 Nesconset Hwy

5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seaport Diner - 5045 Nesconset Hwy
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112

1072 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

Avg 4.7 (2037 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Salad$10.45
Fresh greens • feta • tomato • olives • peppers • dolma • onion • homemade herb vinaigrette
Chicken Gyro$11.05
Slices of Seasoned Chicken Meat
Large Salad$15.70
Fresh greens • feta • tomato • olives • peppers • dolma • onion • homemade herb vinaigrette
More about Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Port Jefferson Station

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Wraps

Map

More near Port Jefferson Station to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1975 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston