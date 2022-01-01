Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Porterville

Porterville restaurants
Porterville restaurants that serve brisket

Stoney Creek Barbeque image

 

Stoney Creek Barbeque

31267 CA-190, PORTERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LRG Brisket Sandwich Combo$12.49
More about Stoney Creek Barbeque
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

1174 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#17 BBQ Brisket*$0.00
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
#17 BBQ Brisket^$0.00
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Porterville
