Chicken salad in Porterville

Porterville restaurants
Porterville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Stoney Creek Barbeque image

 

Stoney Creek Barbeque

31267 CA-190, PORTERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Stoney Creek Barbeque
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

1174 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Porterville

