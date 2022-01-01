Go
Press Burger New Canaan

You Pick It, We Press, You Top It - Build Your Own Favorites Today!

19 South Avenue

Popular Items

Build Your Own Single Burger:$5.99
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
Large Shake$6.99
Fries$3.59
House Burger$6.79
American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce
Cheese Fries$4.59
Small Shake$4.99
Large$3.99
Build Your Own Double Burger:$8.39
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
Build Your Own Hotdog$4.49
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese$3.99
Location

19 South Avenue

New Canaan CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
