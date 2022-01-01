Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in DownCity

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

DownCity restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Charred Poblano Relish, White BBQ Sauce
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q

Browse other tasty dishes in DownCity

Wedge Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Banana Pudding

Cake

Lobsters

Sliders

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston