Whiskey & Oyster

Fresh Oysters, Awesome Seafood & Great Cocktails. Taco Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesday!

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

301 John Carlyle Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Rogue- Each$2.95
Fish N Chips$15.95
Narragansett Lager Batter Cod, Old Bay dusted Sidewinder Fries, coleslaw, Tartar
Blue Point Oyster - Each$2.95
3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. ** Each
Crabcake Sandwich$20.95
Jumbo Lump crab meat, tartar, slaw, potato kaiser roll served with sidewinder fries.
Fried Oysters$14.95
Flash fried oysters, creole remoulade sauce
Hush Puppies$6.50
Fried Hush Puppies with Truffle Honey Butter
Beignets$7.25
Fried Beignets topped with powdered sugar served with berry melba sauce.
Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY$5.95
Tuesday Only- Butter poached lobster, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema - each
Maine Style Lobster Roll$25.95
Warm Maine Lobster, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries
$1 Oyster - Each$1.00
TODAY ONLY - Must purchase a beverage to get deal - Salty Kisses- Chesapeake bay, medium size, high salinity - EACH
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 John Carlyle Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

