Tacos in Pueblo

Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill
217 S Union Ave, Pueblo
|Pork Tacos (New!)
|$11.00
Two tacos on corn tortillas with pork slow braised in Mexican Lager with cilantro, onion and lime. Comes with chips and salsa.
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company - Pueblo
120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo
|Fried Avocado Tacos
|$16.00
Vegan Battered and Fried Avocados, Shredded Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, and Grand Mariner Glaze on Pueblo Green Chile Tortillas. Garnished with Fresh Limes.
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$24.00
House-Seasoned Carne Asada with Heirloom Chimichurri, Topped with Cilantro and Cotija on Flour Tortillas. Served with Chimayo Tossed Roasted Baby Potatoes. Accompanied by Roasted Jalapeño, Charred Lime, and Charred Blood Orange.
|Margarita Shrimp Tacos
|$17.50
Citrus Blackened Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cabbage, Grand Mariner Glaze, Cilantro, and Fresh Limes.