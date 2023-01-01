Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Pueblo

Pueblo restaurants
Pueblo restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill

217 S Union Ave, Pueblo

TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tacos (New!)$11.00
Two tacos on corn tortillas with pork slow braised in Mexican Lager with cilantro, onion and lime. Comes with chips and salsa.
Item pic

 

Brues Alehouse Brewing Company - Pueblo

120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Avocado Tacos$16.00
Vegan Battered and Fried Avocados, Shredded Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, and Grand Mariner Glaze on Pueblo Green Chile Tortillas. Garnished with Fresh Limes.
Carne Asada Tacos$24.00
House-Seasoned Carne Asada with Heirloom Chimichurri, Topped with Cilantro and Cotija on Flour Tortillas. Served with Chimayo Tossed Roasted Baby Potatoes. Accompanied by Roasted Jalapeño, Charred Lime, and Charred Blood Orange.
Margarita Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Citrus Blackened Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cabbage, Grand Mariner Glaze, Cilantro, and Fresh Limes.
