Full selection of wine and beer, delivery to most of Philadelphia. Valid ID required upon delivery.

738 11th St S

Popular Items

Mont Gravet Pays d'Oc Rosé$18.00
Langueodc, France
100% Cinsault
Wonderfully fresh and fruit-forward dry Rosé wine. The wine has lovely aromas of raspberry and blackberry and is full body and long on the palate. It is a wonderful “anytime” wine and a delicious aperitif.
Nola Grace Sauvignon Blanc$17.00
California
Ripe citrus followed by passion fruit and guava with a hint of cut grass
Oak Grove Cabernet Sauvignon$17.00
California
Mild tannins structure a medium-bodied red with notes of red currants
Bacchus Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
California
Medium-bodied with flavors of black currant, plum, and pepper
Avia Pinot Grigio$14.00
Goriska Brda, Slovenia
White peach and river rocks with green apple and crisp acidity
Montefresco Pinot Grigio$20.00
Veneto, Italy
Ample, lasting citrus & stone fruit bouquet with soft, dry palate
Bacchus Chardonnay$20.00
California
Lively & balanced with notes of pear, green apple, and lemon
Backhouse Pinot Noir$16.00
California
Light-bodied with red berries and dark cherries
Scotto Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
California
Well-balanced with layers of dark fruit, cassis, and vanilla oakiness
Bacchus Ginger's Cuvée Pinot Noir$23.00
California
Light-bodied with raspberry, cherry, spice, and earth
Location

