Go
Toast

Encanto

Come in and enjoy!

2121 Hillhurst Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

2121 Hillhurst Avenue

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ALCOVE

No reviews yet

housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate

Nossa

No reviews yet

A Southern Brazilian inspired gathering place in the heart of Los Feliz. Family owned!

All Time

No reviews yet

We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston