Chicken sandwiches in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|The Clement St - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Cheddar (Grilled or Fried)
|$12.95
|The Highlander - Chicken Sandwich (Grilled or Fried)
|$11.95
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Tarragon Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chicken breast grilled with Jamaican Jerk seasoning, topped with sweet & spicy Jamaican Relish, habanero-Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & L,T,O
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce, topped w/ fresh crumbled bleu cheese & L,T,O