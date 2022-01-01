Quesadillas in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about BT'S Restaurant
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
|Brunch Quesadilla - Eggs, sausage, peppers, onions and blended cheese in a flour tortilla
|$12.95
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
|Quesadillas
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Sautéed garlic, spinach and broccoli in a folded pizza crust
|CHEESE STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, sautéed steak, peppers. mushrooms and onions in a folded pizza crust
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Grilled BBQ chicken and mozzarella in a folded pizza crust
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$10.00
A beef tip or chicken quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
|Quesadilla Azada
|$9.00
Grill chicken or steak Quesadilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.75
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|TRADITIONAL QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.75