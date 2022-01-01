Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Radford

Go
Radford restaurants
Toast

Radford restaurants that serve quesadillas

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Brunch Quesadilla - Eggs, sausage, peppers, onions and blended cheese in a flour tortilla$12.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

 

La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Quesadillas
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$11.99
Sautéed garlic, spinach and broccoli in a folded pizza crust
CHEESE STEAK QUESADILLA$12.99
Mozzarella cheese, sautéed steak, peppers. mushrooms and onions in a folded pizza crust
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.99
Grilled BBQ chicken and mozzarella in a folded pizza crust
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellena$10.00
A beef tip or chicken quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad
Quesadilla Azada$9.00
Grill chicken or steak Quesadilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
Cheese Quesadilla$3.75
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
TRADITIONAL QUESADILLA$10.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
Jam-packed w/ jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions & green peppers, topped w/ jalapeños. Sour cream & salsa upon request
Kids Quesadilla$6.75
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

Browse other tasty dishes in Radford

Fried Pickles

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Spaghetti

Chicken Fajitas

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Nuggets

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Radford to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston