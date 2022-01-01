Pepperoni pizza in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Heyday Brewing image

 

Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Nearly Perfect Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
More about Heyday Brewing
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Mulino Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
Arancini To Go$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Classic Pepp Pizza image

 

Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pepperoni, house marinara, garlic olive oil,
mozzarella and parmesan cheese
More about Bru's Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Green Beans

Reuben

Italian Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cappuccino

Sliders

Chicken Curry

Collard Greens

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston