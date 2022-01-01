Pepperoni pizza in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Heyday Brewing
Heyday Brewing
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh, Raleigh
|The Nearly Perfect Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
|Mulino Pizza To Go
|$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
|Arancini To Go
|$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa