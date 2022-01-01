Bisque in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve bisque
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
|House Salad - Entrée
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Shrimp Burger
|$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
|Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
|$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
ClubHouse from AC Events
1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH
|White Sweet Potato Bisque with Burnt Honey & Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
|$16.00
What better way to warm up than with a bowl of white sweet potato bisque?! 1 quart serving (Soup Allergens: dairy, alliums. Pumpkin Seed Allergens: dairy, nightshades)
Bru's Public House
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh
|Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
|$12.00
array of blended cheeses, house tomato
bisque, house croutons
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh
|Bar Harbor
|$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|CT Roll
|$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.