Bisque in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve bisque

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burger$9.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
ClubHouse from AC Events image

 

ClubHouse from AC Events

1519 BROOKSIDE DR, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Sweet Potato Bisque with Burnt Honey & Spiced Pumpkin Seeds$16.00
What better way to warm up than with a bowl of white sweet potato bisque?! 1 quart serving (Soup Allergens: dairy, alliums. Pumpkin Seed Allergens: dairy, nightshades)
More about ClubHouse from AC Events
b1605daa-72ae-467f-b249-9c9d193a0b44 image

 

Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$12.00
array of blended cheeses, house tomato
bisque, house croutons
More about Bru's Public House
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
CT Roll$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

