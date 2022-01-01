Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
fresh pureed tomatoes, hand picked basil, basil oil garnish.
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*$10.00
Tomato Soup & Sandwich$11.00
Get a grilled cheese sando with your soup OR choose toast to keep it all vegan!!
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*$10.00
House-made Tomato Soup & Sourdough Toast
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese$11.00
House-made Tomato Soup & a classic Grilled Cheese on our Union Sour
More about Union Special
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$11.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
414a24de-8f41-4e67-b7a5-6a66c4b0a97b image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Capital Club 16

16 West Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Carolina Tomato Soup$5.00
With Alpine cheese blend and herbs
Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
House made NC tomato bisque, with asiago and herbs.
More about Capital Club 16

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Shrimp Fajitas

Chimichangas

Nigiri

Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston