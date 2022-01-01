Tomato soup in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tomato soup
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
fresh pureed tomatoes, hand picked basil, basil oil garnish.
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*
|$10.00
|Tomato Soup & Sandwich
|$11.00
Get a grilled cheese sando with your soup OR choose toast to keep it all vegan!!
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*
|$10.00
House-made Tomato Soup & Sourdough Toast
|Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
House-made Tomato Soup & a classic Grilled Cheese on our Union Sour
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
|$11.00