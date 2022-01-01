Prime ribs in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Prime Rib on Garlic Bread
|$14.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Prime Rib on Garlic Bread
|$15.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
More about Parkside Raleigh
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Prime Rib Burger
|$14.00
arugula, caramelized onion, brie, bacon jam
|Prime Rib
slow roasted and served with mashed potatoes, haricot vert, horseradish cream
|Prime Rib Scramble Bowl
|$18.00