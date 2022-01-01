Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve prime ribs

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib on Garlic Bread$14.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib on Garlic Bread$15.00
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Burger$14.00
arugula, caramelized onion, brie, bacon jam
Prime Rib
slow roasted and served with mashed potatoes, haricot vert, horseradish cream
Prime Rib Scramble Bowl$18.00
More about Parkside Raleigh
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Herb-Roasted Prime Rib$28.00
12oz Herb-Roasted Prime Rib$33.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Barbacoas

Caprese Salad

Mahi Mahi

Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Muffins

Bisque

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston