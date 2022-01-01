Ribeye steak in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve ribeye steak
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
caramelized onion, pepper jack, amorosa roll
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill - Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear