Enchiladas in Raleigh

Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Guacamole Dip
|$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
|QUESO PICOSO
|$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
|MEXICAN FLAG
|$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
Centro Raleigh
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Enchilada Platter
|$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
|Los Chicanos
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
|Taco Kit
|$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.