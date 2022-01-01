Chicken biryani in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)
|$15.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
|Madras Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)
|$15.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH
|Chicken Boneless biryani
|$16.99
Aromatic Basmati rice with boneless chicken pieces and spices steamed together.
|Chicken Biryani (Buy 3 get 1 free)
|$47.99
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
Basmati rice, Chicken and spices steam cooked together.