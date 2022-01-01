Risotto in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve risotto
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Daily Risotto
|$7.00
|Parmesan Risotto
|$7.00
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Side Risotto
|$7.00
|Scampi and Champagne Risotto
|$29.00
garlic butter sautéed shrimp over creamy,
mozzarella, champagne risotto with shaved parmesan cheese
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Risotto
|$7.00
|Lemon shrimp risotto
|$16.00
Sautéed shrimp-lemon zest-sugar snap peas- roasted tomatoes-toasted almonds-yellow pepper coulis
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Risotto To Go
|$22.00
Saffron Based, chefs daily choosing
Fiction Kitchen
428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh
|Seasonal Risotto
|$18.50
Carolina Gold rice risotto with peas and carrots, finished with truffled spinach cashew cream and grilled zucchini, topped with fresh tomatoes, black pepper almonds and vegan parm
(V/ GF/ SF)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Risotto
|$5.25
**NOT available weekday lunch**
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Risotto Cakes
|$4.99
|Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
|$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
|Creamy Risotto
|$4.99
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Lobster & Shrimp Risotto
|$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
|Creamy Risotto
|$4.99
|Shrimp Risotto LS
|$12.99
Grilled shrimp served over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with fresh basil, roasted red peppers, tomatoes & scallions
Wakefield Tavern
13200 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh
|Risotto Balls
|$11.00