Risotto in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve risotto

Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Risotto$7.00
Parmesan Risotto$7.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Side Risotto$7.00
Scampi and Champagne Risotto$29.00
garlic butter sautéed shrimp over creamy,
mozzarella, champagne risotto with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$7.00
Lemon shrimp risotto$16.00
Sautéed shrimp-lemon zest-sugar snap peas- roasted tomatoes-toasted almonds-yellow pepper coulis
More about Glenwood Grill
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto To Go$22.00
Saffron Based, chefs daily choosing
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Banner pic

 

Fiction Kitchen

428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Risotto$18.50
Carolina Gold rice risotto with peas and carrots, finished with truffled spinach cashew cream and grilled zucchini, topped with fresh tomatoes, black pepper almonds and vegan parm
(V/ GF/ SF)
More about Fiction Kitchen
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$5.25
**NOT available weekday lunch**
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Cakes$4.99
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
Creamy Risotto$4.99
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
Cold water lobster tail & seasoned grilled shrimp over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with roasted peppers, tomato, basil & scallions
Creamy Risotto$4.99
Shrimp Risotto LS$12.99
Grilled shrimp served over a brightly flavored scampi style risotto with fresh basil, roasted red peppers, tomatoes & scallions
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Wakefield Tavern image

 

Wakefield Tavern

13200 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Risotto Balls$11.00
More about Wakefield Tavern

