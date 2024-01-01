Red Lion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Red Lion restaurants
More about Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Empanada
|$2.99
Sauteed onions, peppers, chicken and seasoning.
|Ground Beef Empanada
|$2.99
Sauteed onions, peppers, ground beef and seasoning.
|Cheese Empanada
|$2.99
Mozzarella cheese.
More about Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
180 leader heights rd unit 10, york
|Popular items
|Steamed Vegetables
|$3.99
Carrots. Cauliflower, and Broccoli.
|Burritos
|$10.99
Wrap. Your choice of meat with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa radish. Served with white rice. Served with your choice of beans : black or pinto.
|Roasted Chicken Empanada
|$2.99
Chicken, onions, and peppers wrapped in dough and deep fried, with a side of Rocoto cream.
More about Red Lion Sunoco - 870 Delta Rd
870 Delta Rd, Red Lion