Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Lion restaurants you'll love

Go
Red Lion restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Red Lion

Must-try Red Lion restaurants

Main pic

 

Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.

2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Chicken Empanada$2.99
Sauteed onions, peppers, chicken and seasoning.
Ground Beef Empanada$2.99
Sauteed onions, peppers, ground beef and seasoning.
Cheese Empanada$2.99
Mozzarella cheese.
More about Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
Banner pic

 

Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.

180 leader heights rd unit 10, york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steamed Vegetables$3.99
Carrots. Cauliflower, and Broccoli.
Burritos$10.99
Wrap. Your choice of meat with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa radish. Served with white rice. Served with your choice of beans : black or pinto.
Roasted Chicken Empanada$2.99
Chicken, onions, and peppers wrapped in dough and deep fried, with a side of Rocoto cream.
More about Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
Restaurant banner

 

Red Lion Sunoco - 870 Delta Rd

870 Delta Rd, Red Lion

No reviews yet
More about Red Lion Sunoco - 870 Delta Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Red Lion

Shrimp Salad

Steak Fajitas

Beef Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Steak Bowls

Shrimp Fajitas

Nachos

Map

More near Red Lion to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston