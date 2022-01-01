Go
Red Bench Pizza

Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise bench and Eagle, Idaho.
Scratch ingredients, custom blend house wines, a nice selection of craft beers and locally sourced pastas... we're a locally imagined and classically crafted neighborhood joint with direct delivery and family style options.

PIZZA

1204 S Vista Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
Diana Ross$19.00
Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Sausage / Green Peppers / Cipollini Onions / Roasted Mushrooms / Black Olives / Red Sauce
Hulk$19.00
Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Fresh Garlic / Red Sauce
Margherita$16.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
Maui Wowi$18.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney /
Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula /
Alfredo Sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Sauce, cheese, and whatever else you'd like!
House Simple Greens$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Magic Kingdom$18.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan
Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs /
Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce
Big Red Bench$19.00
Mozzarella / Provolone / Ricotta / Coppa Salami / Pepperoni / Roasted Red Peppers / Fresh Garlic
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1204 S Vista Ave

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

