Chicken salad in Reed City

Reed City restaurants
Reed City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Reed City Brewing Company image

 

Reed City Brewing Company

141 W Upton Ave, Reed City

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese and Croutons
More about Reed City Brewing Company
Item pic

ICE CREAM • GRILL

Seven Slot Grille

113 N Chestnut St, Reed City

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$9.99
Sliced smoked marinated chicken breast, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and pineapple rings,served over a fresh garden salad.
Served with a roll and butter.
Italian Chicken Salad$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, char-boiled and sliced, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan cheese over a fresh garden salad.
Served with a roll and butter.
More about Seven Slot Grille

