Chicken salad in Reed City

Reed City Brewing Company
141 W Upton Ave, Reed City
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese and Croutons
ICE CREAM • GRILL
Seven Slot Grille
113 N Chestnut St, Reed City
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Sliced smoked marinated chicken breast, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and pineapple rings,served over a fresh garden salad.
Served with a roll and butter.
|Italian Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, char-boiled and sliced, with tomato, cucumber, red onion and parmesan cheese over a fresh garden salad.
Served with a roll and butter.