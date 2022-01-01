Go
Ripple Cafe

Ripple Cafe serves Counter Culture coffee & Mem Tea, either hot or iced, pastries, killer lunch sandwiches & toasts.

1906 Dorchester Ave

Popular Items

Latte
Double shot espresso & steamed milk.
Iced Coffee (Drip)
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.00
Chorizo Sausage, Egg & Cheese (American Cheese) Breakfast sandwich, with a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.
Muffins
Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.
Greenhouse Smoothie$1.00
Kale, spinach, pineapple, vegan protein powder, banana, with orange juice and agave.
Turkey & Avocado BLT$8.00
Toasted sourdough bread topped with deli sliced turkey breast, avocado, sliced tomato, Romaine lettuce, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese smothered with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayo.
Hot Coffee (Drip)
Egg & Cheese$4.00
Egg & Cheese (American cheese)
breakfast sandwich,
on a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese (American Cheese) Breakfast sandwich,
with a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.
Iced Latte
Double shot espresso & steamed milk. Served over Ice.
Location

1906 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
