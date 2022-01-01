Salmon in Roanoke
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Honey Jalapeno Salmon
|$24.00
7oz atlantic salmon with a sweet and savory maple glaze, house salad with garlic ciabatta bread, and choice of 2 of sides.
|Blackened Salmon Ceaser
|$18.00
Blackened Salmon, Romaine lettuce tossed with baby kale, Caesar dressing, seasoned ciabatta croutons, and grated parmesan cheese.
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON
|$28.00
Mediterranean herbed cous cous with chickpeas, tomato & cucumber relish and charred tomato honey vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Meat U Anywhere BBQ
91 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club
|Salmon
|$28.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke
|Pan-seared salmon
|$32.00
Asian-marinated with a soy glaze
|Smoked salmon pasta
|$28.00
Radiatore pasta with applewood-smoked salmon, cherry tomatoes and capers tossed in a white wine dill cream sauce
|House-smoked salmon
|$9.00
Applewood-smoked salmon with capers, red onions, a house-made horseradish chive cream sauce and crostini
Inzo Italian Kitchen
101 S Oak Street Suite 200, Roanoke
|The Salmon Special
|$19.99
Grilled salmon on a bed of cheesy risotto and spinach topped with a lemon and wine caper sauce
|Norwegian Grilled Salmon Salad
|$15.59
Grilled salmon served over mixed greens, green beans, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, and Gorgonzola. Tossed in our house dressing. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction