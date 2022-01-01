Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Jalapeno Salmon$24.00
7oz atlantic salmon with a sweet and savory maple glaze, house salad with garlic ciabatta bread, and choice of 2 of sides.
Blackened Salmon Ceaser$18.00
Blackened Salmon, Romaine lettuce tossed with baby kale, Caesar dressing, seasoned ciabatta croutons, and grated parmesan cheese.
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
HG SPLY CO - Trophy Club image

 

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON$28.00
Mediterranean herbed cous cous with chickpeas, tomato & cucumber relish and charred tomato honey vinaigrette
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Meat U Anywhere BBQ

91 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club

Avg 4.4 (1340 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
More about Meat U Anywhere BBQ
Pan-seared salmon image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan-seared salmon$32.00
Asian-marinated with a soy glaze
Smoked salmon pasta$28.00
Radiatore pasta with applewood-smoked salmon, cherry tomatoes and capers tossed in a white wine dill cream sauce
House-smoked salmon$9.00
Applewood-smoked salmon with capers, red onions, a house-made horseradish chive cream sauce and crostini
More about The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
Inzo Italian Kitchen image

 

Inzo Italian Kitchen

101 S Oak Street Suite 200, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Salmon Special$19.99
Grilled salmon on a bed of cheesy risotto and spinach topped with a lemon and wine caper sauce
Norwegian Grilled Salmon Salad$15.59
Grilled salmon served over mixed greens, green beans, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, and Gorgonzola. Tossed in our house dressing. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Inzo Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Steaks

Nachos

Chili

Tomato Soup

Cake

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston