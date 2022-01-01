Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve honey chicken

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Chicken-Honey Mustard$16.00
Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, red onions, red peppers & scallions with honey-mustard dressing
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Hot Honey Grilled Chicken$13.00
grilled chicken, white american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, hot honey mustard, brioche bread
More about Cafe Relish
ThaiPop

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Honey Lime Chicken$7.00
More about ThaiPop

