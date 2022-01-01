Honey chicken in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve honey chicken
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Chicken-Honey Mustard
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, red onions, red peppers & scallions with honey-mustard dressing
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Hot Honey Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
grilled chicken, white american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, hot honey mustard, brioche bread