Noodle bowls in Rochester

Rochester restaurants that serve noodle bowls
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
Avg 4.5
(1008 reviews)
Smoak'd Noodle Bowl
$11.50
Sauteed vegetables, soy ginger sauce, egg noodles, sriracha mayo, cilantro and fried egg
More about Smoak BBQ
ThaiPop
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Chilled coconut rice noodle bowl (GF)
$13.00
More about ThaiPop
