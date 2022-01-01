Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve noodle bowls

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoak'd Noodle Bowl$11.50
Sauteed vegetables, soy ginger sauce, egg noodles, sriracha mayo, cilantro and fried egg
More about Smoak BBQ
ThaiPop image

 

ThaiPop

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilled coconut rice noodle bowl (GF)$13.00
More about ThaiPop

