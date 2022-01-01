Caprese salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve caprese salad
Whistle Binkies - North Pub
3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester
|Caprese Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes,fresh basil and avocado tossed with balsamic vinagrette and topped with grilled chicken.
The Workshop Food Hall and Bar
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
|Caprese Salad
|$12.95
Revol Greens spring mix with vine ripe
cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil all drizzled with a tangy balsamic glaze. Served with a side of Italian-style dressing.