Curry in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve curry
Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100
103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$9.95
A delicious scoop of Chicken Curry Salad (premade: raisins, curry powder, mayo and celery) on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with a side of homemade Everyday Vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
This started out as a salad, but our foodies loved it so much, we created the option for a sammie as well. If that's your stomach's desire, skip the salad options and pick your choice of bread and a side.
(check our social media for the Soup du Jour)
So Chill Eat Rogers
2603 W Pleasant Rd, Rogers
|Vegetable Curry
|$13.00
Broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, carrots, corn, mushrooms, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of red curry spices and shrimp paste, served with a side of white rice
|Curry Fried Rice
|$12.00
Wok-fried rice with a mild spice curry sauce, scrambled egg, chopped carrots, yellow onions, topped with green onions
|Green Curry
|$12.00
Broccoli, bell pepper, basil, and fried potatoes, simmered in a creamy coconut milk mixture of green curry spices (strong kaffir flavor) served with a side of white rice