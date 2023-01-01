Pho in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve pho
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers
|Kid's Pho
|$10.00
A smaller portion of our house meatball and tenderloin pho.
|Pho Kitchen Signature
|$18.00
Beef and bone broth served with short ribs, vermicelli noodles, basil, sprouts, jalapeños, limes and choice of additional protein
|Side Pho Broth
|$2.00
So Chill Eat Rogers
2603 W Pleasant Rd, Rogers
|[GF] So Beefy Pho
|$12.00
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro
|So Sea Pho
|$14.00
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak, shrimp and crab meat with meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
