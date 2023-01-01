Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Rogers

Rogers restaurants that serve pho

Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar

4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers

Kid's Pho$10.00
A smaller portion of our house meatball and tenderloin pho.
Pho Kitchen Signature$18.00
Beef and bone broth served with short ribs, vermicelli noodles, basil, sprouts, jalapeños, limes and choice of additional protein
Side Pho Broth$2.00
So Chill Eat Rogers

2603 W Pleasant Rd, Rogers

[GF] So Beefy Pho$12.00
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak and meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro
So Sea Pho$14.00
Traditional rice noodles, tender brisket, raw steak, shrimp and crab meat with meatballs submerged in a traditional herbal beef broth topped with green onions, yellow onions and cilantro *Items contain raw seafood or shellfish. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
