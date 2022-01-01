Go
Row 34

Open for in-person dining & takeout! Tuesday - Thursday 5-9pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30-10pm, Sunday 11:30am-9pm.

SEAFOOD

5 PORTWALK PL • $$

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
1/2 dozen shrimp cocktail
Green Salad$14.00
radish, apple, cucumber, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Biscuit$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
Burger$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
Clam Chowder$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Shoestring Fries$6.00
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5 PORTWALK PL

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
