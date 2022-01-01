Chips and salsa in Midtown

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
CHIPS & SALSA image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo

