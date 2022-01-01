Chips and salsa in
Midtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
Avg 4.1
(2806 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(4369 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo
