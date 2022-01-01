Cookies in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Midtown restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
Avg 4.5
(12706 reviews)
Fresh Baked Cookie
$2.50
Selection may vary.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
04 Beach Hut Deli
2406 J Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Cookie
$3.00
More about 04 Beach Hut Deli
