Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Saginaw
/
Saginaw
/
Pies
Saginaw restaurants that serve pies
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
Avg 4.5
(858 reviews)
Reese's PeanutButter Pie
$5.99
More about Coty's Landing
SOUPS
The Souper Cafe
5789 State St, Saginaw
Avg 4.6
(393 reviews)
32 oz. Chicken Pot Pie
$13.19
12 oz. Chicken Pot Pie
$5.49
16. oz Chicken Pot Pie
$6.59
More about The Souper Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Saginaw
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Turkey Wraps
Caesar Salad
Chips And Salsa
More near Saginaw to explore
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(684 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston