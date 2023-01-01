Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Saint Michaels

Saint Michaels restaurants
Toast

Saint Michaels restaurants that serve paninis

Village Shoppe - 501 S Talbot St

501 S Talbot St, St. Michaels

Turkey Bacon Gouda Panini$12.00
Our take on a seriously delicious turkey bacon sandwich.
Fresh sliced Turkey, 2 pieces of bacon, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda, and 1K Island dressing!
Can't go wrong!
Roast Beef and Brie Panini$12.00
Fresh sliced roast beef, laid on a bed of horseradish sauce, arugula. Topped with a fresh cut of Brie cheese, and pickled red onions. Then toasted to perfection for an amazing sandwich that delights the tastebuds every time.
More about Village Shoppe - 501 S Talbot St
Ava's Pizzeria - St Michaels

409 S Talbot Street, St. Michaels

Caprese Panini$13.00
house-made mozzarella, tomato, basil oil, balsamic redux, delightful
More about Ava's Pizzeria - St Michaels

