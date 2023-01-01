Paninis in Saint Michaels
Village Shoppe - 501 S Talbot St
501 S Talbot St, St. Michaels
|Turkey Bacon Gouda Panini
|$12.00
Our take on a seriously delicious turkey bacon sandwich.
Fresh sliced Turkey, 2 pieces of bacon, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda, and 1K Island dressing!
Can't go wrong!
|Roast Beef and Brie Panini
|$12.00
Fresh sliced roast beef, laid on a bed of horseradish sauce, arugula. Topped with a fresh cut of Brie cheese, and pickled red onions. Then toasted to perfection for an amazing sandwich that delights the tastebuds every time.