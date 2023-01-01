Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Salida

Salida restaurants
Salida restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Pizza Rio | Salida Colorado

228 N F Street, Salida

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Style Cheesecake$9.00
Traditional extra creamy cheesecake topped with your choice of raspberry, caramel or chocolate sauce.
More about Pizza Rio | Salida Colorado
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image

PIZZA

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida

242 F Street, Salida

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lulu’s Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
We’re not gonna lie - this delectable concoction had us at hello; now we’re addicted and we can’t let it go! A rich and creamy New York (or Italian) style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust drizzled with our signature strawberry sauce - it’s practically perfect in every way.
More about Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida

