SanKai

Come in and enjoy!!

111 4th Avenue North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Roll$7.00
real crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
Seattle Roll$8.00
salmon, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber (GF)
Sake (salmon)$3.00
Sankai Roll$16.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus topped with mixed crab, scallop, mayo and flying fish roe (NOT GF)
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
chopped spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe (GF)
Wild king salmon$3.50
Spider Roll$11.00
softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, japanese mayo (NOT GF)
Otoro (fatty tuna)$6.00
Hamachi (yellowtail)$3.25
Miso Soup$3.00
Location

111 4th Avenue North

Downtown Edmonds WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
