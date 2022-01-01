Sandpoint restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sandpoint restaurants
More about Babs' Pizzeria
Babs' Pizzeria
1319 US Route 2, Sandpoint
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$4.95
Classic bread sticks made with our house made dough and topped with a light parmesan crust on top.
|Wings
Our bone-in wings are tossed in either our Raspberry Chipotle BBQ or our NY Fire Island hot sauce and baked to perfection.
|Caesar Salad
Classic caesar salad made from romaine lettuce and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
You can also add your choice of chicken or bacon.
Arlo’s Ristorante
124 S 2nd Ave, Sandpoint
Jalapenos Sandpoint
314 N 2nd Ave, Sandpoint
A & P Bar & Grill
_222 N 1st St, Sandpoint