Quesadillas in Santa Maria
Santa Maria restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Swiss Restaurant
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
The Natural Cafe
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$12.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sautéed veggies and cheese, topped with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
|KIDDIE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Half of a whole wheat tortilla, stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
|RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.