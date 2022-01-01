Cheese pizza in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about 9 Miles East Farm
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
9 Miles East Farm
64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs
|Cheese On Bottom with Basil Pizza
|$22.00
|Vegan Farmhouse (white bean puree instead of cheese) Pizza
|$22.00
With delicious house-made white bean puree instead of cheese. Grilled veggies can be added upon request.
More about WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs
WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs
440 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
mozzarella, marinara
|GF Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
mozzarella, marinara