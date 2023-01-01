Cake in Sauk City
Sauk City restaurants that serve cake
Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie - 600 Water St
600 Water St, Sauk City
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$7.00
PIES • ICE CREAM
The Mixing Bowl Bakery
525 Water St, Sauk City
|Coffee Cake
|$2.00
Our homemade coffee cake with cinnamon swirl made fresh on Saturday and available other days of the week.
|Seasonal Cakes
|$0.00
These cakes are pre-order only unless specifically stated that we have them on hand during that day/season. Made from scratch, in house!
|9" Round Cake
|$0.00
Traditional Round sized cake available in a variety of flavors and can be a single, double, triple, or more layer cake! Must be pre-ordered. Typically feeds up to 16 people for a double layer.