Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sauk City

Go
Sauk City restaurants
Toast

Sauk City restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie - 600 Water St

600 Water St, Sauk City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$7.00
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie - 600 Water St
Item pic

PIES • ICE CREAM

The Mixing Bowl Bakery

525 Water St, Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$2.00
Our homemade coffee cake with cinnamon swirl made fresh on Saturday and available other days of the week.
Seasonal Cakes$0.00
These cakes are pre-order only unless specifically stated that we have them on hand during that day/season. Made from scratch, in house!
9" Round Cake$0.00
Traditional Round sized cake available in a variety of flavors and can be a single, double, triple, or more layer cake! Must be pre-ordered. Typically feeds up to 16 people for a double layer.
More about The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Sauk City

Cheesecake

Pies

Map

More near Sauk City to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston