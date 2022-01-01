Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken curry in
Savannah
/
Savannah
/
Chicken Curry
Savannah restaurants that serve chicken curry
SEAFOOD
Lili's Restaurant and Bar
326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah
Avg 4.7
(440 reviews)
Chicken Curry
$13.00
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Le Banh
36 Barnard Street, Savannah
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Curry Chicken w/ Toasted Bread
$10.00
Chicken curry, coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, onions, bread
More about Le Banh
Browse other tasty dishes in Savannah
Avocado Salad
Veggie Rolls
Pad See
Pudding
Sliders
Pretzels
Curry
Snapper
More near Savannah to explore
Hilton Head Island
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Bluffton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Pooler
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Beaufort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Tybee Island
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston