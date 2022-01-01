Snapper in Savannah

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Savannah restaurants
Toast

Savannah restaurants that serve snapper

Banner pic

 

Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Snapper$14.95
Snapper served with red curry sauce, steamed rice, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage
More about Fire Street Food
Banner pic

 

The Vault Kitchen & Market

2112 Bull St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Snapper$13.95
Crispy snapper, cream cheese, avocado, teriyaki, shrimp sauce, sesame seeds
SNAPPER
More about The Vault Kitchen & Market
Banner pic

 

Current Kitchen & Cocktails

7815 U.S. 80, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHOLE SNAPPER LARGE$39.95
GRILLED SNAPPER RISOTTO$18.95
CREAMY RISOTTO, EDAMAME, TOMATO, SPINACH, ONION, PARMESAN CHEESE
More about Current Kitchen & Cocktails
CASTAWAYS image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

CASTAWAYS

7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Snapper$28.00
More about CASTAWAYS
Banner pic

 

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

4 W Broughton St, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
SNAPPER RISOTTO$16.00
Pan-seared snapper filet over risotto mixed with asparagus, edamame, grape tomatoes, drizzled with red curry
More about Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
Coco & Moss image

 

Coco & Moss

30 Barnard Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Snapper Roll$10.95
crispy snapper, cream cheese, avocado, teriyaki, shrimp sauce, sesame seeds
More about Coco & Moss

