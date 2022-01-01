Snapper in Savannah
Savannah restaurants that serve snapper
Fire Street Food
13 East Perry Street, Savannah
|Seared Snapper
|$14.95
Snapper served with red curry sauce, steamed rice, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage
The Vault Kitchen & Market
2112 Bull St, Savannah
|Snapper
|$13.95
Crispy snapper, cream cheese, avocado, teriyaki, shrimp sauce, sesame seeds
|SNAPPER
Current Kitchen & Cocktails
7815 U.S. 80, Savannah
|WHOLE SNAPPER LARGE
|$39.95
|GRILLED SNAPPER RISOTTO
|$18.95
CREAMY RISOTTO, EDAMAME, TOMATO, SPINACH, ONION, PARMESAN CHEESE
Chive Sea Bar & Lounge
4 W Broughton St, Savannah
|SNAPPER RISOTTO
|$16.00
Pan-seared snapper filet over risotto mixed with asparagus, edamame, grape tomatoes, drizzled with red curry