Stromboli in Schenectady

Schenectady restaurants
Schenectady restaurants that serve stromboli

Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dessert: Apple Pie Stromboli 🍕$12.00
A 8oz wood-fired dough stuffed with apple pie filling and drizzled with caramel.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$11.95
Pizza dough rolled out and filled with mozzarella , grilled chicken, and bacon. Rolled up and sealed and baked till golden. Served with ranch dressing.
Stromboli$10.95
Pizza dough rolled out and filled with mozzarella and guest choice toppings. Rolled up and sealed and baked till golden. Served with house made marinara sauce.
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli

