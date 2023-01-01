Stromboli in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Dessert: Apple Pie Stromboli 🍕
|$12.00
A 8oz wood-fired dough stuffed with apple pie filling and drizzled with caramel.
Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
|$11.95
Pizza dough rolled out and filled with mozzarella , grilled chicken, and bacon. Rolled up and sealed and baked till golden. Served with ranch dressing.
|Stromboli
|$10.95
Pizza dough rolled out and filled with mozzarella and guest choice toppings. Rolled up and sealed and baked till golden. Served with house made marinara sauce.