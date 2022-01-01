Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Tacos$13.95
Grilled steak, pickled red onion, queso fresco, chipotle aioli. Served with chips and salsa
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$13.95
Shredded buffalo chicken, spring mix, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions straws, buffalo ranch drizzle. Served with chips and salsa
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.95
Mahi Mahi, shredded cabbage, avocado crema, mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Item pic

 

The Local FFF

93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Impossible Tacos - V$13.00
Soft shell tacos, loaded with impossible
meat, white rice, and Pico de Gallo
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Soft shell loaded with white rice, Pico
de Gallo, and boom boom shrimp.
Served with chips, salsa, sour cream
and guacamole
More about The Local FFF
Be Nourished image

 

Be Nourished

207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinco De Mayo Tacos for ONE$17.00
Cinco De Mayo Tacos for SIX$102.00
Cinco De Mayo Tacos for THREE$51.00
More about Be Nourished

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston