Tacos in Schenectady
Schenectady restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Grilled steak, pickled red onion, queso fresco, chipotle aioli. Served with chips and salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$13.95
Shredded buffalo chicken, spring mix, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions straws, buffalo ranch drizzle. Served with chips and salsa
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.95
Mahi Mahi, shredded cabbage, avocado crema, mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Local FFF
The Local FFF
93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
|Impossible Tacos - V
|$13.00
Soft shell tacos, loaded with impossible
meat, white rice, and Pico de Gallo
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Soft shell loaded with white rice, Pico
de Gallo, and boom boom shrimp.
Served with chips, salsa, sour cream
and guacamole